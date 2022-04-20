The God of Thunder will adopt a new persona this July through Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor. After the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder gave us a first look at Natalie Portman’s return as the superheroine, Marvel Studios has now released a poster that depicts the character holding Mjolnir aloft much in the same way as Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson with Stormbreaker.

As you can see below, the poster has the same template as the previous one featuring the original Thor. Only instead of sporting a Ravager costume, Mighty Thor is in her comic-accurate apparel, summoning down lightning with Mjolnir. One other notable difference is the tagline. Whereas the first poster described Hemsworth’s character as “the one and only,” this one twists the sentence to include Jane as well, reading: “The one is not the only.”

Jane Foster Gets Her Own 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip ' ';

Click to zoom

Thor: Love and Thunder will mark the God of Thunder’s fourth solo outing in the MCU after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Accompanying Hemsworth’s Odinson on his journey this time will be the Guardians of the Galaxy, led by Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and joined by other Marvel characters such as Jaimie Alexander’s Lady Sif, Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, and last but not least, Natalie Dorman as Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor.

Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, but we know that the ensemble is going up against Gorr the God Butcher for this installment, portrayed by The Dark Knight trilogy actor Christian Bale, who’ll finally be making his long-anticipated Marvel debut.

If not subject to further delays, Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to swing into theaters on July 8.