Natalie Portman’s debut as Mighty Thor is headed to theaters in just a few months with Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

The release of Marvel’s next venture into the increasingly humorous — and enjoyable — Thor franchise is highly anticipated by fans, who have been eagerly awaiting Taika Waititi’s next foray into the God of Thunder’s world since Ragnarok blew audiences away in 2017. Here’s when you can witness the glory of Thor for yourself.

Thor: Love and Thunder theatrical release

Love and Thunder is set to debut in theaters on Friday, July 8. The film will close out the week following Independence Day in style, blasting onto screens with a packed cast that includes Hemsworth and Portman alongside director Waititi and Tessa Thompson, both of whom are returning to roles introduced in Ragnarok, as well as several newcomers including Christian Bale, Russel Crowe, and Jaimie Alexander. The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy will also appear in the film, adding names like Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, and Dave Bautista to the stellar cast list.

Love and Thunder on streaming

The arrival of Love and Thunder on streaming is far less certain. There’s no news just yet about when fans can expect to enjoy Thor’s latest adventure from the comfort of their couches, but we’ll update this article as soon as we know more.

When Love and Thunder becomes available, it will be streamable on Disney Plus alongside its other Marvel brethren.