New ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ poster lands alongside the trailer

The long-awaited trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder has finally arrived, with its Guns n’ Roses soundtracked action living up to the considerable hype. With our first look at the movie now out, the marketing campaign is out of the blocks, so expect to see a lot more of the movie over the coming weeks as we get ever closer to its July release.

The trailer dropped alongside the first official poster for the movie. This shows a very 1980s-looking Thor raising Stormbreaker above his head as lightning flashes behind him. Check it out:

It’s an awesome image that’d look great airbrushed onto the side of a van and bodes very well for whatever Marvel Studios’ marketing department has coming next.

Thor is now the only original Avenger continuing his adventures in his solo movies. Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, and Natasha Romanoff aren’t around anymore, Hawkeye’s exploits are on Disney Plus, and the studio seems uninterested in Hulk solo projects due to legal issues with the IP. This means Thor: Love and Thunder is holding the standard for the original heroes, though this trailer shows that he’ll be doing it in style and in a way that moves his character forward.

But with Jane Foster now wielding Mjolnir (to Thor’s obvious confusion), what place is left for the God of Thunder? Chris Hemsworth seems happy to continue in the role for as long as Marvel will have him, so fingers crossed this isn’t his final MCU adventure.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8.