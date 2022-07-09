‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ director teases what’s next after the mid-credits scene

As you may have guessed, there be monumental spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder ahoy.

In keeping with the trend of Phase Four so far, Thor: Love and Thunder has been proving hugely polarizing among critics, staunch supporters of the shared superhero saga, and the online community at large.

Taika Waititi has essentially offered a thinly-veiled facsimile of the phenomenal Ragnarok for better or worse, but that doesn’t mean Chris Hemsworth’s fourth solo outing isn’t going to make a ton of money at the box office to continue the franchise’s unstoppable hot streak of commercial success.

The mid-credits scene also introduced a new foe for the Odinson in the form of Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein’s Hercules, but Waititi admitted to Uproxx that not only was the casting a Kevin Feige call, but he’s got no idea what comes next for the MCU’s freshest deity.

“Kevin really wanted him to do it, and yeah, Brett’s amazing. He’s great. And I don’t know if that’s to do with Thor, or if it’s to do with how that will develop. Because, obviously, Hercules, there’s a character from the books as well. And so, yeah, this will be interesting to see because Kevin, he’s obviously the mastermind of all of these threads and how they’ll tie up and how they meet, mix and match. So I’m curious to find out myself.”

That underscores one of the major issues fans have had with the MCU recently; actors are hired at the behest of Feige to be shoehorned into a film or television project, but the filmmakers responsible for introducing the new faces have no clue what comes next. But, hey, at least Hercules is here.