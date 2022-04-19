‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ fans convinced the trailer erased a key character

It’s been over 24 hours since the first teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder debuted at long last, but it’s going to be a while yet before Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are done combing through every single frame of footage in an effort to glean as much information and potential plot details as possible.

The smart money would be on the full-length trailer dropping round about the time Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6. However, a conspiracy has already started to take shape, and it’s one that eagle-eyed MCU enthusiasts will be familiar with.

We all remember the famous ‘phantom kick’ in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer that digitally erased the other two Peter Parkers in the money shot that showed the web-slinger diving into battle against the villains, and now the internet is convinced that Love and Thunder has done the exact same with a shot from the teaser.

Someone's definitely been edited out of this shot, looks very off centre. They wouldn't have left a big empty space next to Thor if it were just him and Korg in the shot.



Who/what do yall think it might be??! #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/Rlw6UbzpfT — Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) April 18, 2022

Beta Ray Bill or Hercules maybe? — Salty | tired era 🤍 (@BirdIsSalty) April 18, 2022

its simple its thor number one, we need waiting whats happening in drstrange pic.twitter.com/iUcnoOPlCv — xavio xavio (@xavioxavio1) April 19, 2022

Someone was definitely edited out of this shot from the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer



Could it be Loki? Hercules? Lady Sif? pic.twitter.com/Papb6JHQNy — ℭ𝔥𝔯𝔦𝔰 🅴 (@ObiWanToppin) April 18, 2022

Alright I wanna know who they edited out on the left if its Loki I'll probably cry hysterically in the theater #ThorLoveAndThunder #thor4 pic.twitter.com/1NBWa0Y8Em — Alicia (@Alicia05021) April 18, 2022

A big cameo was edited out of the trailer. Y’all ain’t ready #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/CNzqTPloyI — TDF (@TheDiscFather) April 18, 2022

Guesses vary as to who could be filling the vacant spot by the Odinson’s side, ranging from Russell Crowe’s Zeus to Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, via fan favorites Beta Ray Bill, Hercules, and many more. Of course, it could also be nobody at all, but it wouldn’t be the first look at a major Marvel Studios blockbuster if a thousand lines of inquiry didn’t pop up in the immediate aftermath.

There was no sign of Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, either, but that’s one surprise we know is going to be revealed in the not too distant future.