‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ fans disappointed with the lack of Gorr

Proving once and for all that you can’t have your cake and eat it, too, Marvel Studios finally dropped the first teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder at long last, but some folks still aren’t happy.

Sure, the classic rock theme continues thanks to Guns N’ Roses “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, the visuals are suitably stunning, there’s hints of action and comedy, appearances from the Guardians of the Galaxy and the back of Russell Crowe as Zeus, all capped off with Natalie Portman rocking Asgardian armor of her own.

And yet, one notable absentee is the big bad; namely, Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. Fans may have gotten what they were demanding for so long, but as you can see from the reactions below, the lack of the chief antagonist hasn’t gone down all that well.

WHERE THE FUCK IS GORR THE GOD BUTCHER?!

YOU FUCKING MORONS!!#ThorLoveAndThunder https://t.co/IQQoOOpR4b — Abrar Adib (@rayan_stark_) April 18, 2022

Where is Gorr? 😑



P.S – Not impressed with the trailer, or I should say sneak peak.



Last scenes of trailer are supposed to give a tease of something amazing in the movie, No hate but Lady Thor scene didn't gave me chills. Instead Gorr should be teased.#ThorLoveAndThunder — Arjun (@Cheif_Prince) April 18, 2022

So no Gorr The God Butcher in the teaser trailer☹️ #ThorLoveAndThunder #Thor — Its Steven with a V 🙂 (@gosei_go) April 18, 2022

New 'Thor: Love and Thunder' poster lands alongside the trailer 1 of 2

Click to skip ' ';

Click to zoom

#ThorLoveAndThunder looks like a spectacle so far. Sad we got no Gorr in the teaser but at least we finally got something pic.twitter.com/Jdb3sXBEc6 — gou ••• 🌙 (@justgoutbh) April 18, 2022

Why is there no Gorr in the #ThorLoveAndThunder trailer?! — ΔOscar-winner Andrew GarfieldΔ (@ItsSimberg) April 18, 2022

Yo buscando a Christian Bale en el tráiler de #ThorLoveAndThunder 🎥🔨 pic.twitter.com/JpZk4tH3BB — Gilberto Valadez (@gilbertovaladez) April 18, 2022

To be fair, the first footage from Love and Thunder was the very definition of a teaser, and we’ll no doubt be getting a full-length trailer right around the time Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes to theaters, either as an appetizer before the mystical sequel or a credits stinger, similar to how the first look at the Sorcerer Supreme’s second outing was tagged onto Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Either way, the marketing machine for Thor: Love and Thunder has finally awoke from its slumber to bestow us with the first visual goodies, which is more than enough to keep the internet satiated for at least a little while as we begin ramping up to the July release.