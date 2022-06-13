‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is one of the shortest MCU movies to date

Ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder arriving in theaters next month it has finally been revealed how long the movie will run for — and it’s one of the shortest additions of recent times.

According to the Direct who cited listings for multiple large cinema chains, Thor: Love and Thunder will run for 1 hour and 59 minutes, placing it as the seventh shortest of the current 29 MCU movies.

Previously speculation suggested that the movie’s length would land between 1:55 and 2:20. Ultimately this proved the be true as the film falls just short of two hours long.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be the shortest MCU film since 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp which was only one minute shorter. As it stands, The Incredible Hulk is still the shortest MCU movie tied alongside Thor: The Dark World both running for just 1:52.

Putting this in perspective, the last eight movies have all been longer than two hours with the longest being the MCU’s current record-holder, Avengers: Endgame which runs for just over three hours.

Despite its shorter runtime, Thor: Love and Thunder are said to contain a ton of action and madness for fans to enjoy. Those who are eager to see the film will have the opportunity to purchase their tickets later this week as they begin to roll out on sale on Monday.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to arrive in theaters on July 8. You can check out the film’s trailer here.