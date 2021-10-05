Thor: Love And Thunder Listing Teases More Backstory For A Fan Favorite

Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie became an instant Marvel Cinematic Universe fan favorite when she staggered onto the scene in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, with her booze-addled and no f*cks given personality making her an excellent foil to Chris Hemsworth’s title hero, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner.

Now that the Odinson has relinquished the throne of New Asgard, Valkyrie will be on the hunt for a queen when Love and Thunder comes to theaters next summer. Looking at the size of the ensemble, there’s going to be a lot of narrative ground to cover in Thor’s fourth solo outing, but a new cast listing may have hinted that we’ll be seeing more of the new monarch’s backstory.

Marvel Fans Are Now Shipping Captain Marvel And Valkyrie 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It was established via flashback in Ragnarok that Hela was responsible for wiping out the Valkyries, although any hints of a romantic angle involving the elite warriors was dropped in post-production. StarNow has uncovered that Australian fashion designer Vivian Tung will play a featured extra in Love and Thunder, credited as a Valkyrie/Asgardian.

Fleshing out Valkyrie’s past would be a welcome development, but the story also has to find enough room for the title hero, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Jane Foster’s return and subsequent superheroism, along with Christian Bale’s villainous God the Gorr Butcher, never mind the laundry list of star-studded cameos that have also been confirmed.