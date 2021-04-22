Russell Crowe Reveals Who He’s Playing In Thor: Love And Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder promises to have one of the best casts in the entire MCU. Director Taika Waititi has managed to assemble a ridiculous number of A-listers, with major talent like Matt Damon and Melissa McCarthy popping up for cameo roles. One of the last actors to be confirmed for the movie was Russell Crowe, with the Gladiator star revealed to be joining the shoot in Australia about a month ago.

This led Marvel fans to theorizing who he could be playing in the film, and now the mystery has been solved, as Crowe himself has proudly announced his character’s identity – something which may get him in trouble with Marvel Studios. While chatting on JOY 94.9, he spoke about what he had on his schedule and explained that it was his final day portraying Zeus in Love and Thunder.

“I’m gonna get on my bicycle. I’m gonna ride up to Disney Fox Studios, and around about 9:15 I shall be Zeus!” Crowe revealed. “It’s for Thor. It’s my last day of Zeus-ing about and I’m going to enjoy it.”

Russell Crowe has revealed his role in Thor: Love and Thunder via @JOY949 pic.twitter.com/5RfJP716ch — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) April 22, 2021

Yes, Russell Crowe is the MCU’s Zeus, the ruler of Olympus and the king of the pantheon of Greek gods. Though the DCEU has already explored Greek mythology, this is the first time the MCU will do the same, after being knee deep in Norse myths for the past decade. Though we don’t know how Crowe’s Zeus will fit into the plot, it’s likely that he’s being hunted by Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, who will serve as the main villain of the piece.

Thor: Love and Thunder marks Chris Hemsworth’s fourth solo movie and his eighth time playing the God of Thunder in the MCU overall. He’s joined by Natalie Portman as the newly superpowered Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, who’s searching for her queen of Asgard, and the Guardians of the Galaxy cast. It’s set to blast into theaters in about a year’s time on May 6th, 2022.