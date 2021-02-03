Natalie Portman Returns To The MCU In New Thor: Love And Thunder Set Photos

Any major production that embarks on any sort of exterior shooting is prone to set photos making their way online in double quick time, and Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Thor: Love and Thunder is no exception. Filming may have only kicked off a little over a week ago, but a slew of images have already been making the rounds, showing off the majority of the principal cast.

We’ve seen Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt reunited to continue the alpha male rivalry between the Odinson and Star-Lord, while the majority of the Guardians of the Galaxy have also been spotted as production begins to gather pace. Furthermore, Natalie Portman has now officially started work on her first MCU blockbuster in a decade, and you can check out the Academy Award winner’s return to the fold below.

Admittedly, riding a horse in decidedly civilian clothing isn’t the most exciting of reveals for Jane Foster, especially when she’s set to inherit the mantle of Thor and become a superhero in her own right, with Portman only half jokingly claiming that she’s been hitting the gym to get into the sort of physical condition that would make Hemsworth jealous. But based on how quickly snaps are filtering out from Down Under, it surely won’t be too long until we get our first glimpse of either the leading man or his love interest in their respective Thor regalia, or even Christian Bale kitted out as villain Gorr the God Butcher.

Of course, given the intergalactic nature of Love and Thunder, there’s going to be a lot of work happening against a green screen backdrop, but considering the dearth of MCU content fans have endured over the last eighteen months, any sort of new information surrounding the movie is more than welcome.