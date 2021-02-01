Thor: Love And Thunder Set Photo Reveals Nebula’s Return

With Thor: Love and Thunder having started filming last week, we’ve now got our first photos from the set in Sydney. This Monday, images began circulating online showcasing Chris Hemsworth back in godlike shape as the Asgardian hero, alongside rival Hollywood Chris Chris Pratt, who’ll be reprising his role as Star-Lord in the movie. And Quill won’t be alone.

Indeed, as we’ve come to expect by now, where Peter goes so do the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy and additional set pics reveal our first look at Karen Gillan back in the blue headpiece as Nebula, not to mention Sean Gunn in costume as Kraglin. From the images of Pratt, we gathered that the Guardians would get revamped costumes for this flick, with their maroon Ravager threads now being bright purple. And sure enough, Kraglin is seen wearing matching apparel. Gillan, meanwhile, is in more individual, darker clothes as Nebula.

Nebula and Kraglin behind the scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/2QRDzED5uf — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) February 1, 2021

The Guardians Join Thor On Awesome Love And Thunder Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So far, we haven’t got a glimpse at either Dave Bautista as Drax or Pom Klementieff as Mantis, but they’re known to be involved in the production. Gunn, of course, will pull double duty once again as the mocap performer for Rocket Raccoon, who’ll be voiced by Bradley Cooper in post-production. Vin Diesel is also returning as Groot (who’ll likely be an adult again by this point). Zoe Saldana, however, is not expected to appear due to Gamora disappearing after Avengers: Endgame.

Speaking of Endgame, Thor exited that movie hopping aboard the Benatar with the Guardians. It’s unclear if Love and Thunder will pick up soon after this, but some time must’ve passed as he’s shed the extra pounds he gained during the Blip. Could he have been hanging with the Guardians for a long while by the time Thor 4 begins? Possibly.

Thor: Love and Thunder is due to hit theaters on May 6th, 2022.