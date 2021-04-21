He’s probably one of the biggest stars to have appeared in the MCU, but it’s easy to forget he’s actually in it. Matt Damon had a brief cameo as an Asgardian actor playing Loki in Thor: Ragnarok – a tongue-in-cheek reference to his role as Loki in Dogma. Director Taika Waititi clearly liked working with him, though, as he’s brought Damon back for Thor: Love and Thunder, as we know that the Bourne star is in the new movie thanks to set photos.

And if it wasn’t clear before, it certainly would be now as the God of Thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth, has shared a pic on his Instagram account featuring him and Damon hanging out. The pair are seen catching the latest UFC Fight Night while on a break from filming in Australia. In his caption for the image, Hemsworth took the time to praise mixed martial artist Robert Whittaker for his win over Kelvin Gastelum, saying:

Amazing fight @robwhittakermma the most humble, likeable dangerous man in the biz #ufc

Chris Hemsworth Shares Selfie With Matt Damon Watching UFC 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In Ragnarok, Damon featured alongside Sam Neill as Fake Odin and Liam – brother of Chris – Hemsworth as Fake Thor, as they re-enacted the events of Thor: The Dark World. In Love and Thunder, the theater troupe will be portraying the events of Ragnarok instead. From set pics, we can gather that Neill and Liam H. are likewise back, with Melissa McCarthy dropping by to play Fake Hela. Her husband Ben Falcone is also involved in an unknown capacity.

Waititi’s managed to assemble such a great cast that he can waste actors of this caliber in tiny roles like these. Christian Bale is on board as villain Gorr the God Butcher, with Natalie Portman back as Jane Foster and Jeff Goldblum returning as the Grandmaster. Not to mention the Guardians of the Galaxy stars, too. We also know that Russell Crowe will turn up, potentially as Zeus.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to blast into theaters on May 6th, 2022.