‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ merch provides even closer look at MCU’s Gorr

A better look at Thor: Love and Thunder’s primary villain, Gorr the God Butcher, has leaked online.

Over the weekend, fans got their first look at the character thanks to leaked action figures that surfaced online, but now a new photo of these toys has provided a close-up of Christian Bale’s Gorr that is set to wreak havoc in the film.

In an image that was first posted to the MarvelStudioSpoilers SubReddit, the character can be seen holding a long two-handed sword with a description that reads “wielding a strange and terrifying weapon, Gorr will let nothing stand in his way”.

This sword is featured with the action figure and can be seen clearer in the original leaked photos, shared last week.

Image via Reddit

Gorr wasn’t the only character that had its action figure packaging leaked over the weekend. Other characters shown include Mighty Thor, Ravager Thor, and King Valkyrie, whose packaging has given fans a hint at some of Thor: Love and Thunder’s plot.

While the full packaging hasn’t yet been shown, the action figure series is also set to include Star-Lord, Groot, and regular Thor.

Despite the movie being almost upon us, fans are yet to receive an official trailer for the fourth Thor movie. It’s expected to come in the next few weeks, but with no date yet confirmed, it could be any day now.

Regardless, fans don’t have long to wait for the entire thing as Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to launch in theaters on July 8.