Leaked Thor: Love And Thunder Plot Details Tease Fun Cameos And A New Villain

The next installment in the story of the God of Thunder will arrive in November of 2021 with Thor: Love And Thunder.

When we last caught up with the Asgardian, he was departing Earth with the Guardians of the Galaxy after defeating the Mad Titan Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. But soon, Chris Hemsworth will return to play everyone’s favorite hammer-wielding hero in Thor: Love And Thunder and we now have some leaked plot details to pass along, courtesy of 4chan.

While we advise taking this with a grain of salt, many 4chan leaks in the past have proven to be accurate and a lot of this does sound plausible. With that being said, let’s get to the possible spoilers. First off, it’s said that the film’s villain, Dario Agger – known to fans in the comics as the Minotaur and head of the Roxxon Corporation – will be played by none other than Christian Bale.

As for how he factors into things, well, Thor apparently finds himself on a journey with the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Rocket Racoon and Groot, but things go wrong when they end up on Earth. While there, Thor reunites with his former love interest, Jane Foster, who now works at Roxxon after her life fell apart. It’s also mentioned that life in New Asgard, now on Earth, is going well under Valkyrie’s rule. Until she’s threatened by Dario, that is.

Furthermore, it’s said that Jane Foster will get a replica of Mjolnir built by Eitri and Thor will form a new Revengers team consisting of himself, Jane, Beta Ray Bill, Korg, Meik, Rocket, Groot, Valkyrie, Angela and Kid Loki. It should be noted that Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is said to be playing that last role and the reason Kid Loki will be involved will be explained in the Loki series on Disney Plus, which will release prior to Thor: Love And Thunder.

It’s also mentioned that Wolfhard has signed on for the final episode of Loki, which is directly tied to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Jodie Comer, meanwhile, has reportedly joined the cast as Angela, an Asgardian refugee who will be Valkyrie’s love interest, as she searches for her queen of New Asgard. And in another interesting casting addition, the leaks says that Ryan Gosling will be playing Beta Ray Bill, who was exiled by the Grandmaster from Sakaar.

Finally, it’s noted that Peter Quill, Drax, Mantis and Nebula all have cameos in the film at both the beginning and the end. However, Gamora is not mentioned at all, which certainly leaves us with some questions.

All in all, though, this definitely sounds promising and the prospect of seeing the new Revengers line-up is probably what I’m most looking forward to here. The additions of the likes of Bale, Wolfhard and Gosling are also all exciting and the choice to have Wolfhard portray a young Loki is absolutely perfect. Again, there’s no telling how much of this will turn out to be accurate, but it certainly seems plausible enough and we’ll find out for certain what ends up coming to fruition when Thor: Love and Thunder arrives on November 5th, 2021.