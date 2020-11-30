Thor: Love And Thunder Might Be Bringing Back A Dead MCU Fan Favorite

Even before the recent speculation claiming it would be similar to an Avengers movie in terms of sheer scope and scale, Thor: Love and Thunder was already shaping up to be one of the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters on the horizon. After all, Chris Hemsworth’s Odinson will become the first of the franchise’s marquee heroes to headline a fourth solo adventure, while director Taika Waititi has promised something twice as crazy as Ragnarok.

The cast is also looking stacked, with Chris Pratt’s addition to the official roster appearing to confirm that the Guardians of the Galaxy will be dropping by for much more than a fan-baiting cameo. Then there’s Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, who will be guaranteed a substantial arc since she’s looking for a queen to help her rule Asgard, and that’s without even mentioning the tantalizing prospect of Christian Bale on villainous duties or Natalie Portman returning to the fold to wield Mjolnir as Jane Foster.

On top of all that, a character thought to have made their last appearance in the MCU could also be on the way back, after Waititi was recently seen buddying up with Idris Elba to take in some rugby over the weekend. Of course, it might just be something as simple as two friends hanging out and catching the big game together, but the Tri Nations Series is being held in Australia, where Thor: Love and Thunder starts production in a matter of weeks, so it’s not hard to connect the dots.

Obviously, Elba’s Heimdall was killed off in the opening scene of Avengers: Infinity War, but this is a comic book movie we’re talking about and the keeper of the Bifrost’s powers were always fairly vaguely defined during his time in the MCU anyway. As such, nothing can be definitively ruled out just yet.