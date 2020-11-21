Thor: Love And Thunder Said To Be Like Avenger 5 In Terms Of Scope And Scale

In January, cameras are set to start rolling on Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, and a lot has changed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Chris Hemsworth headlined his last solo movie. By the time the pic arrives in February 2022, the small screen expansion will be well underway with WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and possibly even Loki and Ms. Marvel having wrapped up their first seasons, while Spider-Man 3 will have blown the multiverse wide open and we’ll also have seen the debuts of both Shang-Chi and the Eternals.

Based on what Waititi brought to the table in Ragnarok and what we know so far about Love and Thunder, Thor’s fourth solo adventure is shaping up to be epic. Not only is Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster to wield Mjolnir, but the Guardians of the Galaxy are set to lend support, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie is looking for a queen to help her rule Asgard and Christian Bale will return to the superhero genre as the movie’s mystery villain.

That’s a lot of moving pieces, and a new report now claims that Love and Thunder is being likened to a fifth Avengers movie in terms of sheer scope and scale, with the pic said to have an “Avengers feel” to it. Of course, Captain America: Civil War was also nicknamed Avengers 2.5 by a lot of people after featuring almost the entire roster of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, so this hardly marks uncharted territory for the MCU.

While Thor: Love and Thunder more than likely won’t reinvent the wheel to anything near the same extent as Infinity War or Endgame, it’ll still pick up right from where the Infinity Saga left off and continue laying the foundations for the overarching storyline across the next several Phases of the franchise.