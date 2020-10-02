Home / movies

MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Possibility Of A Live-Action Spider-Verse Movie

Most people are expecting Kraven the Hunter to be revealed as the villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3, especially since it’s been announced that Triple Frontier director J.C. Chandor is in talks to helm a solo movie for the big game hunter as part of Sony’s SPUoMC. And while it still seems likely that he could first debut in the aforementioned threequel, he certainly won’t be the only antagonist involved.

As you’ve surely heard by now, news broke yesterday that Jamie Foxx will be playing Electro in the upcoming superhero blockbuster. Of course, the Academy Award winner previously played Max Dillon in Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and was poised to become an integral part of the planned Sinister Six spinoff that had Drew Goddard attached to write and direct.

No further details have been released as of yet in regards to Foxx’s role, but the internet has already been sent into meltdown about what his return could mean. After all, if J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson hails from the Tobey Maguire movies and Jamie Foxx’s Electro appeared when Andrew Garfield was playing the web-slinger, could we be on the verge of a live-action Spider-Verse? A lot of folks certainly seem to think so, and you can check out just some of the reactions below.

Epic Live-Action Spider-Verse Poster Puts Maguire, Garfield And Holland Front And Center
Spider-Man 3 is set to kick off shooting in the near future having initially been placed on hiatus and then delayed until December 2021, and as the cast starts coming together, we should get a much clearer idea of how Foxx’s Electro fits into the movie and what it could mean for both the Spidey franchise and the MCU as a whole sooner rather than later.

