Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 Hit With Another Delay

In what shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise – though it certainly is disappointing – Sony has delayed Spider-Man 3 yet again. It had been pegged for release on November 5th, 2021, which was already a sizeable delay from its original premiere date of July 16th, 2021. But now, it seems fans are going to have to wait just a little bit longer to see it.

The threequel’s new due date is now December 17th, 2021. So, not a massive delay or anything, but it’s still yet another setback for the hugely anticipated pic. And given how the film industry isn’t looking too hot right now in terms of staying on schedule – thanks to COVID-19, of course – it’s not unreasonable to think that Spidey’s next big screen outing could get pushed back even further. For the moment, though, Sony feels confident in that December date, and we can only hope that it’ll stick.

After all, there’s much to get excited about when it comes to Spider-Man 3. From everything we’ve heard about it so far, it’s going to be a hugely important movie for both the MCU and Sony’s own little Marvel universe, and will no doubt strengthen the ties between the two even further.

Beyond that, Tom Holland’s web-slinger is one of the most popular heroes currently in cinema and given how things left off with the cliffhanger in Far From Home, fans can’t wait to see what lies ahead for him now that his real identity has been exposed and he’s been framed for some pretty serious crimes.

