Sony’s Kraven The Hunter Movie Has Found A Director

Even though we don’t have any concrete details surrounding the plot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3, most people seemed to be operating under the impression that Kraven the Hunter would be announced as the villain. Director Jon Watts admitted he’d love to make him part of the franchise, his reputation as a big game hunter fits seamlessly with the rumored direction of the story, and recent rumors claimed that Marvel were looking to cast a Joel-Kinnaman type for a role that many speculated to be Kraven.

While it remains to be seen if he’ll show up in the threequel, it looks like the character will be joining Hollywood’s other Marvel franchise quite soon, following the news that Triple Frontier director J.C. Chandor is reportedly in talks to helm Kraven the Hunter as part of the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. While this creates more questions about Spider-Man 3, it also sees the SPUoMC add another project to their lineup after it was announced that Booksmart‘s Olivia Wilde was set to tackle Spider-Woman.

Not only that, but it moves the upstart franchise one step closer to the widely-expected Sinister Six movie now that Kraven the Hunter is being thrown into the mix alongside Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius, the latter of which will feature Michael Keaton’s returning Vulture. Sony have been planning a solo outing for Sergei Kravinoff for a while now, with The Equalizer‘s Richard Wenk hired to write the script back in 2018, and as far as we know that’s still the draft that’s been given the green light.

Chandor is an interesting choice to direct, with the 46 year-old best known for acclaimed dramas Margin Call and A Most Violent Year, although he did venture into more action-orientated territory with Netflix’s Triple Frontier. And as an Academy Award-nominated writer, it seems likely that he’ll end up taking a pass at the script as well.