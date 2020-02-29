Thor: Love And Thunder Director Reportedly Wants Deadpool To Cameo

One of the biggest questions surrounding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is how they’ll manage to successfully integrate Deadpool into the franchise. The MCU has spent over a decade establishing the logic and rules of how their characters operate, and dropping in a foul-mouthed, fourth wall-breaking and entirely self-aware character like the Merc with a Mouth is going to require a delicate balancing act for them to pull off successfully.

As the star of two solo outings that have earned over $1.5 billion at the box office, Marvel Studios will already be seeing the dollar signs, but it will mark a huge watershed moment for Kevin Feige and his team if they decide to make their first ever R-rated movie, with rumors already hinting that they want to turn it PG-13 – even though star and creative driving force Ryan Reynolds is against the idea.

There’s already been plenty of speculation about how the Merc will make his MCU debut, then, and while we still don’t have firm confirmation on how that’ll happen just yet, we’ve now heard of one place he could potentially show up (though it wouldn’t be his first appearance, as that looks to be Doctor Strange 2). According to our sources – the same ones who told us Deadpool 3 was in development months before Reynolds confirmed it – Taika Waititi is pushing for the beloved antihero to make a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The recently-minted Academy Award winner is reportedly a huge fan of the character and has been friends with Reynolds for years, with the two re-teaming for the upcoming Free Guy. While we’re told that it isn’t a certainty by any means, the studio are willing to see if it could potentially work and though an intergalactic adventure doesn’t seem like the obvious kind of place that Deadpool would show up, the irreverent humor and overall insanity that Waititi brought to Ragnarok seems right up his street. Meaning Thor: Love and Thunder could actually end up being the ideal place for Wade Wilson to make an unexpected appearance.