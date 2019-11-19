Thor: Love And Thunder Will Feature Multiple Versions Of Loki

Thanks to the version of the character who escaped his fate in Avengers: Endgame‘s alternate timeline, Tom Hiddleston is set to return as Loki in his own Disney Plus TV series in a couple of years’ time. Though Hiddleston’s back, it’s looking like Marvel will still be fully embracing the character’s shapeshifting abilities in the future, with the God of Mischief set to change his form in both the show and Thor: Love and Thunder.

You may have heard the recent news from Deadline that British actress Sophia Di Martino is circling the cast of Loki, with the outlet saying that she could be playing a female iteration of the antihero. This is an idea drawn from the comics, which was in turn drawn from the original Norse myths. In the source material, Loki remained as a woman for some time, as well as also serving as Kid Loki for a while.

Well, it’s looking like the many multiple forms of Loki could appear in Love and Thunder, too. We Got This Covered has heard that Taika Waititi’s upcoming movie will feature Loki transforming into different bodies so that people won’t know it’s him. As such, we’ll see Lady Loki, Kid Loki and others.

Our sources – the same ones who said Bill Murray is returning for Ghostbusters 3, and that Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow – have also mentioned that while this is the plan right now, as the film is still a while away things can always change over time. Still, given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who revealed the Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk TV series as well, before they were officially announced, there’s no reason to doubt it.

It’s worth mentioning, too, that Kid Loki was a member of the Young Avengers in the comics and the team of teen heroes is due to be introduced into the MCU soon. It sounds like Kid Loki won’t be as distinct a version of the character as he is on the page, though, so he might not be part of the group. Still, it’s a possibility to bear in mind.

In any case, we’ll bring you more on Thor: Love and Thunder, which is set to start shooting next year, when it comes in, so be sure to stay tuned.