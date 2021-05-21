Thor: Love And Thunder Set Photos Reveal New Asgard And A Viking Ship

Production may be winding down on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor: Love and Thunder after director Taika Waititi recently revealed that there were only four weeks of filming left, but you never get the chance to take it easy when you’re at the helm of a mega budget comic book blockbuster, and the cast and crew will no doubt be busy until the final frame is shot.

Based on Waititi’s timeline, though, there should only be a week or two of principal photography left, and it looks like it’ll be location shooting at New Asgard. Several new images have arrived online that show the town under construction, complete with a Viking ship and an Asgard Tours boathouse that would indicate the former cosmic kingdom has now become something of a tourist attraction, as you can see below.

New Thor: Love and Thunder set photos of New Asgard! (via Daily Mail: https://t.co/VvQYT98ceH) pic.twitter.com/uBYOXQWLBU — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) May 21, 2021

The exteriors and wide shots for New Asgard in Avengers: Endgame were captured in the Scottish fishing village of St. Abbs, so Love and Thunder may have dispatched a second unit to the other side of the world given that the entirety of the Odinson’s fourth solo outing has been taken place in Australia, or they’ll simply use CGI to fill in the gaps.

In any case, New Asgard hasn’t really been much of a factor in the God of Thunder’s most recent adventures outside of some comedic beats and exposition, but we’ve already seen a new amphitheater being erected and there’s at least one deity that calls it home, so Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher could well show up to try and track down his latest target as he cuts a swathe through the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder to live up to his moniker.