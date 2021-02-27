Thor: Love And Thunder Set Photos Tease Another Asgardian Play

It’s been a while since we’ve seen any new set photos from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which has been shooting for a number of weeks in Australia. Luckily, a new batch of snaps have arrived, and they tease a follow up to one of the best scenes in Ragnarok, and arguably the most self-aware moment in the history of the MCU.

When Thor returns to Asgard having defeated Surtur, he finds his father reclining in comfort watching a play featuring several of the realm’s finest actors. Of course, it doesn’t take long for the Odinson to figure out that his brother Loki is masquerading as the King, but the grandiose stage production is hilarious based entirely on the talent involved.

Not only do we have Anthony Hopkins playing Tom Hiddleston disguised as Anthony Hopkins, but the three onstage thespians are all big names in their own right. Sam Neill is Odin, Matt Damon is Loki and Chris Hemsworth’s brother Luke is Thor, in about the most meta piece of casting imaginable. Damon has been heavily rumored for the cast of Love and Thunder, while Neill admitted he’d love to get involved again, and as you can see from the images below, it looks like it might be happening.

More pictures of the Thor: Love and Thunder set being built yesterday pic.twitter.com/fV9E8ELJkg — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) February 26, 2021

It seems like they could doing another play scene due to the red curtains and painted background setup that’s similar to the one in Thor: Ragnarok pic.twitter.com/B1WFu5BVqX — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) February 26, 2021

That’s definitely something very similar to the set used in Ragnarok, and it would also handily explain why the decision was made to bring back an A-lister like Matt Damon, when his top secret appearance the first time around was played entirely for laughs. Perhaps the local players will get more heavily involved in the action this time around, but for now plot details for Thor: Love and Thunder remain under wraps.