Watch: Chris Hemsworth Says Thor Will Be At His Strongest In Love And Thunder

From the arrogant son of the king to a broken warrior, Thor has gone through one hell of a transformation in the narrative of the MCU. Now, Taika Waititi, the same director who pushed Odinson to his breaking point, character-wise, is back once again to give our hero his next overwhelming odds in Thor: Love and Thunder.

The upcoming sequel to Thor: Ragnarok, taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, is allegedly even crazier than the creative’s first outing on Marvel. Not only will this be the fourth installment in the Thor movie series, but it’ll also feature the return of Natalie Portman to the MCU, this time reprising the role of Jane Foster as Female Thor.

While details about the plot have been tightly under wraps, Chris Hemsworth has made it pretty clear that the God of Thunder will be a sight to behold in the pic, as opposed to his fat and depressed version in the last movie of the Infinity Saga. The actor has repeatedly shared snippets of his insane workout routine for the role over the past few months, to the point of even running a campaign to share his methods with eager bodybuilders.

Now, the Australian thespian has posted yet another video of his daily exercise sessions, explaining that all of this has been in the service of building “the strongest version of myself and the character yet.” Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram

Given our perception of Thor’s fragile ego, it’s safe to say that he’s going to need all the muscle power he can muster to not only match Jane Foster’s strength as Female Thor but also deal with the next presumably universe-threatening event, though how successfully is anyone’s guess at this point, but if there’s anything we can say with certainty, it’s that Hemsworth isn’t holding back at all.

Thor: Love and Thunder will premiere in theaters across the globe on May 6th, 2022.