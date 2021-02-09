Chris Hemsworth Explains How He Keeps Fit To Play Thor

Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth has revealed how he maintains the stunning physique for his role in the MCU as the God of Thunder.

If you’ve ever found yourself astonished by the actor’s figure, barring his Fat Thor version, of course, know that you’re not the only one. For years, people have been wondering how these stars remain in shape for their superhero look. And while we know that the studio goes to extensive lengths to make sure that they appear every bit as good as one would imagine by, say, employing professional trainers who keep a watch on their diet and workout routine, there’s also a certain degree of mental fortitude that’s required to get the job done at the end of the day. Otherwise, they could very well end up compromising the project and their careers, which hasn’t been without precedent.

Besides, we already know that Hemsworth, in particular, takes his physical training very seriously and now, the actor has opened up about his experience in an interview with Men’s Health and explained what helps him keep going, stating:

“I speak to plenty of people who are like, ‘Oh, I just hate training’. I’m like, ‘What do you do?’ ‘Oh, I just run. But I just don’t like running’. I’m like, ‘Don’t run then!’ I don’t run. I do a lot of different things,” he said. “You’ve got to be an explorer in the world of fitness and exercise and constantly be on the lookout for something fresh.”

The Avengers: Endgame star also noted that for him, exercising is a way of life, as opposed to something he has to do for a job, saying:

“My body shuts down when I stop working out. I just don’t feel good. I like it for a couple of days, then everything just starts to hurt. I get achy and there’s inflammation, my back’s stiff. I’m just well aware that in order for me to live healthier and happier, I’ve got to keep moving.”

It’s safe to assume that Odinson will lose all the weight he gained during the events of the last movie in the Infinity Saga by the time Thor: Love and Thunder come along. Though I think all fans would agree that Fat Thor will always have a place in their hearts.

But tell us, which version of the hero do you prefer? As always, let us know in the comments section down below.