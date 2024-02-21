‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and ‘Black Widow’ will have an unexpected influence on ‘Fantastic Four’ and ‘Thunderbolts,’ for better or worse

To most people, it would seem as though the MCU is drawing its last breaths and hanging on to anything that would allow it to recreate the sensational box office streak of the Infinity Saga. And whether or not you’re for the expression, “catching lightning in a bottle twice,” Kevin Feige is apparently hopeful some of the upcoming movies will make those prospects real, namely The Fantastic Four, which, according to new reports, is bringing the studio’s “stalwart” on board to fix problems with the script ahead of its summer shoot.

Recommended Videos

The exciting Marvel project on the horizon may be Deadpool & Wolverine headlined by real-life frenemies Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, but most of the gossip seems to be revolving around The Fantastic Four these days. From rumors of Henry Cavill making his MCU debut as Doctor Doom, to speculation about that juicy cast poster, fans are dying to learn more about the long-awaited, much-dismayed, and utterly sensational return of the Fantastic Four after that abysmal 2015 outing.

Now, a new report by The Hollywood Reporter suggests that Marvel has secretly hired their go-to script doctor to finalize the draft for The Fantastic Four.

Image via Marvel Comics

Eric Pearson, who previously worked on Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow, and is known apparently for “taking projects over the finish line” is currently working on both The Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts.

Is that a good thing, though? Well, Thor: Ragnarok is currently known as one of the best MCU movies, even if the same could hardly be said about Black Widow. So, I guess when it comes down to it, we’d probably prefer to have as many hands on deck as possible. The MCU has been teetering on the edge of a failure they may never recover from, so in many ways, the company’s future relies on the success of this one movie. Hopefully, Pearson will prove to be the man for the job, even if his track record is inconsistent, to say the least.