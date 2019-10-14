Chris Hemsworth Reveals His Favorite Part Of Avengers: Endgame

Out of all of the major characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor has arguably undergone the most development. It would be fair to say that the God of Thunder’s first two solo movies didn’t do much to establish him as the MCU’s most interesting hero, although Hemsworth’s natural charisma went a long way to overcoming these shortcomings.

It wasn’t until Ragnarok that Thor truly came into his own though, with Taika Waititi’s improv-heavy and irreverent style really allowing Hemsworth to shine, completely reinventing the title character from a stoic and relatively somber prince of Asgard into one of Marvel Studios’ most entertaining creations.

The new and improved Thor went down a storm with fans, giving the Australian actor a new lease of life playing him in the process, before Avengers: Endgame once again set the character off on a new path. After the movie’s time jump, the defeat at the hands of Thanos has left Thor a shadow of his former self, and he takes a lot of convincing to return to his former glories.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

It turns out that finding Thor at his lowest ebb was actually Chris Hemsworth’s favorite part of the entire movie though, as he revealed the following in a recent interview:

“I don’t know if it’s just because it’s the most recent film, but there’s something I love so much about the scene where Rocket and Smart Hulk go to recruit Thor to come on the mission in the film. And then we discover Thor, sort of the condition that he’s been devolving into for the past five years.”

While it sounds strange to hear a high-profile movie star admit that playing an overweight, alcoholic and severely traumatized version of their character was the highlight of appearing in the biggest film of all-time, Thor’s condition when we find him in Avengers: Endgame allowed Hemsworth to really flex his acting muscles as he veered between the dramatic and comedic as the former King of Asgard completed his redemption arc.