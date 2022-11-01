Those tired of Tony Stark hope Kang’s eventual defeat has absolutely nothing to do with Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark continues to cast a shadow over the Marvel Cinematic Universe in spite of his death in Avengers: Endgame, but fans are hoping the franchise’s roster of superheroes manage to outrun it long before The Kang Dynasty rolls around.

While it’s understandable that the face of the Infinity Saga would continue to leave a mark on the mythology in the years after his death, there’s a growing number of longtime MCU stalwarts who’d much rather see the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist’s legacy take up less screentime now that RDJ has gracefully bowed out to let the new generation take over.

via Marvel Studios

Of course, that’s not going to happen in either Armor Wars or Ironheart, while Tony’s onscreen protege Peter Parker will continue to be a pivotal part of the comic book juggernaut for the foreseeable future, but the response to a Reddit thread suggesting Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will defeat Jonathan Majors’ Kang by virtue of his weaponry being based on Stark Industries technology has been met with a resounding thumbs down.

To hammer the point home, the three top-voted comments at the time of writing are “God I’d hope not”, “God no”, and “I beg not”, so it’s clear that Tony’s fingerprints don’t need to smudge anything and everything that goes on in the MCU. The debate over who could strike the killing blow has already been ignited, but it’s also clear that fanatics would much rather it had less than zero to do with a longtime favorite who will have been out of the picture for six years by the time The Kang Dynasty releases.