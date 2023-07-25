Threatening to leak a $90 million failed superhero venture goes over as well as you’d expect

How bad can Batgirl really be? Warner Bros. shocked the entertainment industry last year by canning the practically complete movie, explaining that this was simply because it wasn’t very good. But this is the studio that put out the theatrical cut of Justice League and The Flash, so can it really be such a cinematic nightmare that it must never be seen by the viewing public?

Knowing that the practically complete Batgirl is just sitting on some dusty hard drive over at Warner Bros. is driving fans crazy, but perhaps it’s a little mean to tease them by claiming to have the movie and that you’ll leak it at 500,000 likes. Well, @TheDiscFather is doing just that and nobody is happy:

Image via X

Replies range from mass unfollowing of the account, wondering why anyone would be so obvious about chasing clout, skeptical gifs, and dire predictions of impending rickrolling.

We suspect Batgirl probably will end up being seen by the public at some point, though that may be in a decade or two rather than right now. But if there is going to be a leak it’s not going to be someone just emailing the movie from their @warnerbros.com email account (a great way to end your career/face criminal charges), it’s just going to pop up anonymously on a torrent site like, for example, the season finale of House of the Dragon.

So don’t get your hopes up about seeing Leslie Grace as Batgirl, Brendan Fraser as Firefly and Michael Keaton’s first Batman come back anytime soon.