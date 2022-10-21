The last House of the Dragon episode in season one was supposed to air on Sunday night at 9 pm ET, but it seems that someone has leaked the finale on torrent networks, and now Twitter is slowly but surely turning into a spoiler-y cesspit.

Game of Thrones leaks seem to be a breach in HBO’s hull that the American television producer has no intention of mending anytime soon. Now, mere days before its premiere, the anticipated House finale is circulating online according to folks on social media and listings on torrent websites.

Walk the endless walls of social media platforms carefully for the next two days. For all you know, scrolling down too far or too fast might end up spoiling a huge plot twist for you, especially if the algorithm knows your interest in the world of Westeros.

Attention!! 📢📢

Careful, House of the Dragon fans.. , #HouseOfTheDragon episode 10, the finale, has leaked & people will soon start spoiling the end of HOTD season 1. You have been warned. #HOTD pic.twitter.com/rNSykJMRsR — Aegon Targaryen (@jonaryastark) October 21, 2022

How are we supposed to stay three days off Twitter to avoid spoilers? It’s high time HBO did something about all these leaks.

Ffs house of dragon finale has leaked 3 days prior the actual release. How am i supposed to stay off twitter for 3 days to avoid spoilers. pic.twitter.com/4P9Fa0zJpj — Sarb (@ChandlerStinso1) October 21, 2022

House of the Dragon finale episode leaked??

HBO never learns man😭 — Ahmadメ (@Toni_krocs) October 21, 2022

Well, we may not be able to watch the episode in full for a couple of days yet, but folks who have want you to know that it was one of the show’s best outings to date, if not the best.

Without giving a single spoiler of the leaked House of Dragon season finale, I can tell you that it's the best episode during the entire season and one of the best if you add Game of Thrones.



Remarkable. — João Ferreira 📸 @ The International 11 🇸🇬 (@itsmeERROR) October 21, 2022

Others are asking the most important question: Will there be more of Alicent Hightower’s feet in the finale?

House of the Dragon finale episode leaked and 4chan is asking the most important questions pic.twitter.com/ccTyqOq4uH — 👑The Queen In The North🐺 (@megabethbob) October 21, 2022

In case you’re tempted to watch the finale now, some folks are reporting that certain parts are missing from the leaked file, so it might not give you the full experience, especially toward the end.

House of the Dragon finale (Episode 10). LEAKED online. pic.twitter.com/cfjy0gPYuu — Neil (@neilenore) October 21, 2022

It’s certainly an unfortunate development, but we could, all of us, probably circumvent spoilers for two days if we put our minds to it.