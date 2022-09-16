Three episodes in, fans can’t stop memeing ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power officially airing, Tolkien fans are living the dream. They’re getting weekly doses of Middle-earth delivered straight to their living rooms via Amazon Prime’s visually stunning prequel series.
The hype surrounding Rings of Power has inevitably yielded two things: trolls and memes. These are the internet’s two primary responses to just about everything, and Amazon Prime’s latest series is no exception. The trolls are plenty well fed without us adding in our two cents, so we’re instead turning our attention to the positive half of the Rings response: the memes.
The best Lord of the Rings memes so far
Just about every aspect of Rings of Power has already been memed, from its fresh characters and locations to the very trolls seeking to trash it. Fans have been sharing their excitement for the show’s expansive scope for weeks now, and that hype has yielded some truly top-tier meme material.
Like this glorious take on the Lord of Gifts, who’s mysterious presence in Middle Earth is already a major plot point. If only someone would inquire after his mental state, maybe the entire War of the Ring could have been avoided.
Sauron is far from the only slept-on character dominating fans’ minds. A number of longtime Lord of the Rings fans have been questioning the lack of one character in particular, even as they watch his eventual wife flirt with a roguish human minx.
They’re also eager to see more of Celebrimbor, who’s eventual impact on the show is well-known among fans of Tolkien’s extended lore.
Nearly every aspect of Amazon Prime’s The Rings of Power has been picked apart by critical fans, from the characters and costumes to the story and CGI.
Another viewer managed to pull off a flawless recreation of the immortal Olenna Tyrell cat meme from Game of Thrones. Who knows, maybe the latest fantasy-themed cat meme will be as immortal as its namesake.
Users on Reddit are getting in on the meme game as well. They’re poking fun at Galadriel and her single-minded dedication to tracking down Sauron, who she blames for her brother’s death. Her prize-worthy vendetta is reminding some people of another popular revenge-seeker.
One character’s appearance is turning heads, and prompting comparisons to an unlikely—but on-point—pop culture figure. Look familiar?
Despite the oft-divisive nature of the show, Rings of Power is clearly occupying plenty of fan’s minds. And so long as the quality memes keep coming, you certainly won’t catch us complaining.