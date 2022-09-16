With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power officially airing, Tolkien fans are living the dream. They’re getting weekly doses of Middle-earth delivered straight to their living rooms via Amazon Prime’s visually stunning prequel series.

The hype surrounding Rings of Power has inevitably yielded two things: trolls and memes. These are the internet’s two primary responses to just about everything, and Amazon Prime’s latest series is no exception. The trolls are plenty well fed without us adding in our two cents, so we’re instead turning our attention to the positive half of the Rings response: the memes.

The best Lord of the Rings memes so far

Just about every aspect of Rings of Power has already been memed, from its fresh characters and locations to the very trolls seeking to trash it. Fans have been sharing their excitement for the show’s expansive scope for weeks now, and that hype has yielded some truly top-tier meme material.

Like this glorious take on the Lord of Gifts, who’s mysterious presence in Middle Earth is already a major plot point. If only someone would inquire after his mental state, maybe the entire War of the Ring could have been avoided.

It’s always “who is Sauron” and never “how is Sauron” maybe none of this would’ve happened if someone had just checked up on him #LOTRonPrime #RingsOfPower — Emilia 🏹 TROP spoilers (@hobbitsimp_) September 12, 2022

Sauron is far from the only slept-on character dominating fans’ minds. A number of longtime Lord of the Rings fans have been questioning the lack of one character in particular, even as they watch his eventual wife flirt with a roguish human minx.

Celeborn watching the next few episodes of #TheRingsOfPower from…wherever he is: pic.twitter.com/9wCkvF4Y1D — ROP Spoilers | Lord Liar Lunatic of the Rings (@LLLOfTheRings) September 6, 2022

They’re also eager to see more of Celebrimbor, who’s eventual impact on the show is well-known among fans of Tolkien’s extended lore.

Seeing as I was deprived of Celebrimbor content this week, it's time to bring back my favourite meme.#TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/Afcm2YzwR2 — Daily Rings Of Power (@DailyRoP) September 13, 2022

Nearly every aspect of Amazon Prime’s The Rings of Power has been picked apart by critical fans, from the characters and costumes to the story and CGI.

Rings of Power Orc: "RELEASE THE WARG!"



The Warg: pic.twitter.com/BSboROaG4O — Melonie Mac ✝️🎮🏋🏻‍♀️ (@MelonieMac) September 10, 2022

elves are supposed to be the fairest creatures in middle earth but so many of them in the new lord of the rings show are just some guy levels of physical beauty. they got elves that look like they’re called Darryl — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) September 2, 2022

my favorite fucking fan thing about rings of power right now is that we are all essentially watching and debating over who is the imposter in Sauron Among Us — bella (@hobbitlove) September 8, 2022

Another viewer managed to pull off a flawless recreation of the immortal Olenna Tyrell cat meme from Game of Thrones. Who knows, maybe the latest fantasy-themed cat meme will be as immortal as its namesake.

Galadriel of the Noldor, daughter of the Golden House of Finarfin, commander of the northern armies of High King Gil-galad#RingsofPower pic.twitter.com/KupHvf8NpI — sara 🏹 trop spoilers (@Iegvlas) September 13, 2022

Users on Reddit are getting in on the meme game as well. They’re poking fun at Galadriel and her single-minded dedication to tracking down Sauron, who she blames for her brother’s death. Her prize-worthy vendetta is reminding some people of another popular revenge-seeker.

One character’s appearance is turning heads, and prompting comparisons to an unlikely—but on-point—pop culture figure. Look familiar?

Despite the oft-divisive nature of the show, Rings of Power is clearly occupying plenty of fan’s minds. And so long as the quality memes keep coming, you certainly won’t catch us complaining.