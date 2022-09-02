Content warning: this article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally here, and the fandom is enjoying the big return to Middle-earth with countless memes.

The new Amazon Prime Video exclusive dropped its first two episodes, and meat is back on the menu for Tolkein diehards – as are the memes. Doing two episodes at once is a strategy that worked well for Disney Plus and Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Middle-earth fans are very pleased with what they’ve seen so far.

The reactions particularly praised Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, as well as the overall look of the series. Amazon reportedly spent $1 billion on The Rings of Power, and it sure feels like it. The series is currently sitting on 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, much to the joy of fans.

#TheRingsofPower is certified fresh, you say? pic.twitter.com/Ora5ppwNP1 — Lord Liar Lunatic of the Rings (@LLLOfTheRings) August 31, 2022

it's only been two episodes, but morfydd clark's performance as galadriel in #TheRingsOfPower has to be one of the biggest standouts



she perfectly balances having this ethereal presence on-screen, while also being strong and outspoken pic.twitter.com/kAN25UOPYn — Isha Bassi (@Isha_Bassi) September 2, 2022

One ballsy tweet even suggested that the show was better than the other big fantasy series on television in House of the Dragon. Both stunning series, perhaps a better debate is which one is more spectacular.

I’m a life long Lord of the Rings fan and let me tell you, #TheRingsOfPower is absolutely fantastic.



The cinematography, the locations, and the overall quality of this series so far is incredible! @LOTRonPrime pic.twitter.com/is41w3rxSj — The Star Wars Academy (@TheStarWarsAcad) September 2, 2022

It’s been a long timr between drinks for Lord of the Rings fans, with the last Middle-earth release being The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies in 2014.

"Haven't you ever wondered what else is out there? There's wonders in this world beyond our wandering."



After a longer wait, we finally will see the wonders of #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/eFLvOnAx5s — Daily Rings Of Power (@DailyRoP) September 1, 2022

#TheRingsOfPower



Elves: King Gil-Galad says the days of war are over! We can leave!

The orcs: pic.twitter.com/f2wgrKK1Ca — Liz Brandyfoot (@AtheistjLiz) September 2, 2022

And there was also just a smattering of hilarious memes and responses to boot in general.

4 images that sum up episode 2 of #TheRingsOfPower #tropspoilers sorry Theo 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DhboVZlHZH — Lulu (@lulu22363957) September 2, 2022

LOW OPACITY ELROND RETURNS pic.twitter.com/SSl6OGbRXX — libby 💌 spoiler warning for TROP (@imladriseIf) September 2, 2022

galadriel on top of the cliff #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/5W8wBMvEs7 — jackson langford (@jacksonlangford) September 2, 2022

A strong reception from the fans will be exactly what Amazon hoped for, with a series as expensive as this seriously needing to deliver early on. 2022 has seen plenty of big franchises go for the jugular on streaming services, with the likes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Moon Knight, House of the Dragon, and now The Rings of Power proving that perhaps the future isn’t in cinema, but instead online.

The Rings of Power is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.