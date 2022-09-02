The best memes and reactions to ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ premiere
Content warning: this article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally here, and the fandom is enjoying the big return to Middle-earth with countless memes.
The new Amazon Prime Video exclusive dropped its first two episodes, and meat is back on the menu for Tolkein diehards – as are the memes. Doing two episodes at once is a strategy that worked well for Disney Plus and Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Middle-earth fans are very pleased with what they’ve seen so far.
The reactions particularly praised Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, as well as the overall look of the series. Amazon reportedly spent $1 billion on The Rings of Power, and it sure feels like it. The series is currently sitting on 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, much to the joy of fans.
One ballsy tweet even suggested that the show was better than the other big fantasy series on television in House of the Dragon. Both stunning series, perhaps a better debate is which one is more spectacular.
It’s been a long timr between drinks for Lord of the Rings fans, with the last Middle-earth release being The Hobbit: Battle of the Five Armies in 2014.
And there was also just a smattering of hilarious memes and responses to boot in general.
A strong reception from the fans will be exactly what Amazon hoped for, with a series as expensive as this seriously needing to deliver early on. 2022 has seen plenty of big franchises go for the jugular on streaming services, with the likes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Moon Knight, House of the Dragon, and now The Rings of Power proving that perhaps the future isn’t in cinema, but instead online.
The Rings of Power is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.