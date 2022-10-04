Tika Sumpter, Mike Epps, Andrew Schulz, and George Lopez join cast of Snoop Dogg’s comedy

The Snoop Dogg comedy The Underdoggs has added to its cast with some heavy hitters in the comedy world. Tika Sumpter (Ride Along), Mike Epps (Friday), Andrew Schulz (INFAMOUS) and comedian George Lopez will all join the cast.

The four new cast members will join the already cast group of kids in the movie, who will make up the youth football team. Those kids include: Jonigan Booth, Adan James Carrillo, Kylah Davila, Caleb Dixon, Alexander Michael Gordon and Shamori Washington, according to Deadline.

The Underdoggs is being promoted as a Bad News Bears in the football world, with Snoop playing Jaycen Jenning, nicknamed “2J’s.” Jenning is a former NFL heavy hitter who gets in trouble with the law and agrees to coach a youth football team instead of going to prison.

Danny Segal (#BlackAF) and Isaac Schamis (Grown-ish) wrote the script based off a pitch by Snoop. Charles Stone (Mr 3000) will direct. Snoop said he based the movie on his own experiences managing and coaching a children’s football team.

In a statement shared by NME, Snoop said the movie is a “real personal project.”

“Giving back to the community through football has taught us so many invaluable life lessons that we’ve been able to share with kids in similar situations like mine when I was growing up. My hope is that this movie will shed light on the realities that kids and adults face in the hood and within the complex world of football.”

The Underdoggs is currently scheduled for release on Oct. 20 of next year.