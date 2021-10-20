TikTok Celebrated The Release of Scream 5’s Trailer By Adding This Feature

Scream fans have recently been provided the opportunity to bring their love of the franchise to a social media app.

TikTok now allows users to apply the voice of the series’ killer Ghostface on their personalized videos. This new feature is part of Paramount Pictures and the social media app’s collaboration as they commemorate Scream 5‘s trailer release. The film’s first trailer aired last week.

While promoting the newest feature, TikTok brought together original Scream cast members David Arquette and Drew Barrymore.

In the franchise, Arquette portrayed the role of Dwight “Dewey” Riley, a Sherriff of a fictional town of Woodsboro, California, and the brother of slain teen Tatum Riley (Rose McGowan). At the same time, Drew Barrymore played Casey Becker, a teen from Woodsboro who gets a mysterious call from Ghostface and is ordered to answer horror trivia questions to save her boyfriend Steve Orth’s life. When she answered one of the questions incorrectly, Orth was killed. Barrymore’s character ultimately loses her life at the beginning of the film.

In the TikTok promotion, Barrymore encounters Ghostface once again. He says while the actress tried answering a landline phone, “Hello Drew Barrymore. It’s not the 90s anymore. Put the landline away. I’m in your TikTok”.

Barrymore immediately picks up her iPhone and tells the audio that she is dating a football player that will create a TikTok to fight Ghostface’s TikTok. The pair then advertised Barrymore’s talk show when the voice refuted her “dating” claims because of her recent admission on the series. The clip ends with Ghostface asking for Arquette’s social media information.

The actor’s video starts with him asking the app’s users if they like scary movies, as Ghostface’s voice interrupted Arquette and posed the question,” Who do you think you are? I ask the questions around here.” As the clip continues, the 50-year-old starts touching his phone to find where the voice came from when Ghostface says, “I hope you like scary movies. You’re in one.”

Although Scream 5 isn’t scheduled to be released until January 2022, this TikTok feature will help fans celebrate the spooky season.

Will you be using this feature? If you have, what do you think about it?