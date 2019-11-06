Daniel Craig will return as James Bond in No Time To Die, but reports are pointing to the 25th flick in the franchise revealing that MI6 have hired a new 007. It’s believed that Lashana Lynch’s character Nomi is the latest spy to take over the iconic designation following Bond’s retirement at the end of Spectre. Though it’s yet to be officially confirmed, this news has caused a depressing amount of backlash from some quarters online.

In a THR interview alongside fellow NTTD Bond girl Ana de Armas, Lynch was asked if she was left disheartened by the blowback. The actress – recently seen as Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel – revealed that this isn’t the word she’d use as she feels a lot of these hate-filled comments come from “a sad place.”

“It doesn’t dishearten me. It makes me feel quite sad for some people because their opinions, they’re not even from a mean place — they’re actually from a sad place. It’s not about me. People are reacting to an idea, which has nothing to do with my life.”

New No Time To Die Set Photo Shows Lashana Lynch's 007 In Action 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s good to hear Lynch is just letting the negative reactions bounce off her back, as it’s pretty ridiculous that anyone’s getting annoyed at it in the first place, seeing as the rumors are only pointing to Nomi being the new 007 and not the new James Bond. Presumably – well, hopefully – most just misunderstood the headlines and got riled up over nothing. The good news is that Sony appear to have a lot of faith in Lynch, with there being spinoff potential for her character, too.

In related news, it was recently revealed that Rami Malek’s villain will be named Safin and is described as a “nasty piece of work” who “really gets under Bond’s skin.” There are rumors that he’ll be revealed as a rebooted version of Dr No., too, but these are much more speculative than the Nomi/007 reports, which have practically been confirmed by writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

In any case, all will be revealed when No Time To Die shoots into cinemas on April 3rd, 2020.