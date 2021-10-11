Timothee Chalamet Says He Was Warned Against Starring In A Superhero Movie

Timothee Chalamet and Tom Holland have a lot in common; both are 25-year-old actors with the world at their feet, who boast a legion of fans and a series of acclaimed performances to back up their reputations as two of Hollywood’s fastest-rising young talents.

They’ve also been up for the same role on at least two separate occasions, winning one each. Chalamet made it down the final six when Marvel Studios was casting Peter Parker for Captain America: Civil War, while Holland was Warner Bros. other top contender to headline currently-shooting Roald Dahl prequel, Wonka.

Chalamet is dipping his toes into blockbuster waters with Denis Villenueve’s Dune coming to theaters and HBO Max next weekend, but in a new interview with Time, the Academy Award nominee revealed that one of his acting heroes specifically warned him to stay away from the superhero genre.

“One of my heroes, I can’t say who or he’d kick my ass, he put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice; ‘No hard drugs and no superhero movies’.”

The star’s name has come up regularly when DC’s Batman Beyond gets mentioned, with many supporters believing he’d be the ideal Terry McGinnis to Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne. There were even erroneous reports making the rounds that a deal was done, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on his career to see if he truly heeds the advice given to him.