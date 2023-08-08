Tired of the MCU hate? Fans are instead debating which MCU villain is the most fashionable

Who takes home the prize for looking the most stylish while committing heinous acts?

Let’s be blunt, the MCU has not been in top form the last year or two. Nobody’s been blown away by recent offerings, with the last few films and television series amongst their lowest-scoring projects ever. But, for a moment, let’s jump off the hate train and take some time to admire some of the most fun characters in the MCU, the villains.

Villains in general always have something about them that makes them so extremely engaging. Whether it’s their charisma, sense of purpose, sheer confidence, or upper-hand smirk, it’s all very appealing. Another thing that villains seem to excel in is their sense of style. Villains seem to know how to dress for the occasion, usually wearing something that exudes power, wealth, and oftentimes a certain sensuality.

The MCU has a smorgasbord of villains due to the fact that they often get killed off rather quickly, which is a shame. Though there have been some recurring villains such as Thanos and Loki (if you can even call the latter a villain anymore) many of the bad guys that we come across seem to meet their demise rather quickly; only getting one film to make an impact before disappearing for good. Now a Reddit thread discussing which of these villains has the most “drip,” with the author opting for Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ villain, Wenwu.

Wenwu certainly does have a certain style and class to him, and with all that wealth and power he has amassed over his centuries of existence it’s not a surprise. Many fans have their own personal favorites, though.

With that long coat with the fur collar, Zemo definitely showed off his style credentials in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Not only his style, but his entire demeanor was just cool and collected.

For many, the MCU’s favorite villain turned hero (somewhat, he still killed a lot of people guys) is the obvious answer.

How could Michael B. Jordan’s character of Killmonger not be on the list?

When images of Namor circulated online prior to release people could not get enough, he exuded power and strength, with just an edge of sinister.

One user couldn’t help but make this joke… we approve.

One of the few female villains of the MCU was definitely the most “drippy,” and perhaps the most powerful too; how could you not love Cate Blanchett in that green suit shooting swords from out of nowhere?

And it would be remiss of us if we didn’t mention the Grandmaster and his brother The Collector, both of whom place a high value on aesthetics.

It’s hard not to somewhat like the villain, even if we hate what they stand for or how they go about achieving their goals, we can’t help but think, at least they do it in style.