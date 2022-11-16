With Phase Four all but over, fans are debating the best villainous performance

For all its faults, no one can accuse Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe of having boring villains. If anything, fans are struggling to reach an agreement over the best bad guy in the recently concluded chapter in the franchise.

After a tweet prompted fans to elect their favorite antagonist in Phase Four, the debate quickly revealed that there were no wrong answers.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, seemed to be at the receiving end of a good portion of votes, thanks to his fantastic performance in the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel, which is fresh in everyone’s minds. However, Willem Dafoe’s major comeback as the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Elizabeth Olsen’s terrifying take on the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gave Huerta a run for his money.

The underdog but equally deserving contender was the legendary Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu aka The Mandarin in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. There’s really nothing Leung can do wrong, but he’s even better as a villain.

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness also got some love, with Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher and Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror treading close behind. There was one villain that MCU fans didn’t want anything to do with, however. Sorry, Ethan Hawke, Arthur Harrow will be dwelling at the rock bottom of this particular popularity contest.