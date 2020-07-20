HBO Max Announces Over 130 New Movies/TV Shows For August
HBO Max is continuing to pull from Warner Bros.’ incredible back catalogue of movies, with August bringing a huge number of new titles to the streaming service. With over 130 new pieces of content, the list of upcoming arrivals encompasses classic films of all kinds, from Oscar winners to comedies, horrors to family pics and, of course, tons of blockbusters.
A highlight for many users will probably be the glut of Batman films coming to HBO Max at the start of the month. Every cinematic outing for the Caped Crusader from 1989’s Batman starring Michael Keaton to 2008’s The Dark Knight with Christian Bale (which just celebrated its 12th anniversary this weekend) are going up on the site. Sticking in Gotham, both seasons of Harley Quinn are also coming to HBO Max, following their original release on DC Universe.
Elsewhere on August 1st, some of the more notable new titles include Before Sunrise and its sequel, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Elf, Interview with a Vampire, two Kung-Fu Pandas, Ocean’s Eleven, Wedding Crashers and Yes Man.
You can check out the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max and HBO in August below:
TBA
Class Action Park, Documentary Premiere
Selena + Chef, Series Premiere
August 1
10,000 BC, 2008
All the President’s Men, 1976
Altered States, 1980
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1
Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO)
Barefoot in the Park, 1967
Barkleys of Broadway, 1949
Batman (1989), 1989
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Begins, 2005
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
The Bear, 1989 (HBO)
Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)
Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)
Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)
Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)
The Candidate 1972
Carefree, 1938
The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011 (HBO)
Chariots of Fire, 1981
Contact, 1997
The Dark Knight 2008
The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Elf, 2003
The First Grader, 2011 (HBO)
The First Wives Club 1996
Flipper, 1996 (HBO)
Flying Down to Rio, 1933
Flying Leathernecks, 1951
Fool’s Gold, 2008
Fracture, 2007
The Fugitive, 1993
The Gay Divorcee, 1934
Get on Up, 2014 (HBO)
Go Tell It on the Mountain, 2004 (HBO)
Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO)
Hard to Kill, 1990
Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2
Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO)
Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO)
The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO)
Hours, 2013 (HBO)
House of Wax, 2005
House Party, 1990
House Party 2, 1991
House Party: Tonight’s the Night, 2013
How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO)
Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006 (HBO)
Interview with the Vampire, 1994
Jeremiah Johnson, 1972
Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951
Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)
Kung Fu Panda, 2008
Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)
Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)
Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)
Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)
Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)
The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996
The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO)
The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)
Love Field, 1992 (HBO)
Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)
Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)
The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)
Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)
Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)
Maverick, 1994
Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)
Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)
Murder at 1600, 1997
The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)
My Blue Heaven, 1990
My Sister’s Keeper, 2009
Nell, 1994 (HBO)
New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
On Dangerous Ground, 1952
On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)
Phantom, 2013 (HBO)
Pi, 1998 (HBO)
Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO)
Roberta, 1935
Romeo Must Die, 2000
Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)
Say It Isn’t So, 2001 (HBO)
Serendipity, 2001
Skyline, 2010 (HBO)
South Central, 1992
Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)
Steven Universe Movie (2019)
The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939
Striptease, 1996
Swing Time, 1936
They Live by Night, 1949
Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)
Three Days of the Condor, 1975
Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)
Top Hat, 1935
Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)
Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Without Limits, 1998
Yes Man, 2008
August 2
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Docuseries Finale
August 3
HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories
August 4
Aldnoah.Zero
Inuyasha
Mob Psycho, Season 1
Promised Neverland, Season 1
Puella Magi Madoka Magica
The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
August 6
An American Pickle, Film Premiere
Doom Patrol, Season 2 Finale
Esme & Roy, Season 2B
On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere (CNN)
August 7
Habla Now, 2020 (HBO)
August 8
Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)
August 9
Perry Mason, Season Finale (HBO)
August 11
Hard Knocks: Los Angeles, Series Premiere (HBO)
August 12
Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)
August 13
Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere
August 14
Carmen Y Lola, 2020 (AKA Carmen & Lola), 2020 (HBO)
August 18
Birds of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, 2020 (HBO)
August 16
Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO)
August 18
Looney Tunes, Batch 3
Smurfs, Season 2
August 20
The Fungies, Season 1A
Singletown, Season 1
August 21
No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don’t Want to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)
August 22
Queen & Slim, 2020 (HBO)
August 23
Mia’s Magic Playground
August 24
I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)
August 27
Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere
August 28
Seneca, 2019 (HBO)
Steven Universe Future, Season 6
August 29
The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)
As for what’s due on HBO, subscribers may want to catch recent releases Jojo Rabbit, which earned an Oscar for director Taika Waititi’s Adapted Screenplay, and Birds of Prey, which didn’t break any records at the box office but was warmly received by critics and has developed an ardent online fandom. And again for DC fans, don’t miss the season 2 finale of Doom Patrol, premiering on August 6th.
Unfortunately, there’s also some big titles leaving HBO Max next month, too. All of the Harry Potter movies will be pulled from the site on the 25th, and the last day of the month will see a huge cull including both Kill Bills and, worst of all, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie. Still, getting some great new titles and losing some others is just the way it goes with streaming sites and many of them could well return in the future.
Tell us, though, what are you looking forward to watching on HBO Max next month? Let us know in the comments section below.
