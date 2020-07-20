HBO Max Announces Over 130 New Movies/TV Shows For August

HBO Max is continuing to pull from Warner Bros.’ incredible back catalogue of movies, with August bringing a huge number of new titles to the streaming service. With over 130 new pieces of content, the list of upcoming arrivals encompasses classic films of all kinds, from Oscar winners to comedies, horrors to family pics and, of course, tons of blockbusters.

A highlight for many users will probably be the glut of Batman films coming to HBO Max at the start of the month. Every cinematic outing for the Caped Crusader from 1989’s Batman starring Michael Keaton to 2008’s The Dark Knight with Christian Bale (which just celebrated its 12th anniversary this weekend) are going up on the site. Sticking in Gotham, both seasons of Harley Quinn are also coming to HBO Max, following their original release on DC Universe.

Elsewhere on August 1st, some of the more notable new titles include Before Sunrise and its sequel, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Elf, Interview with a Vampire, two Kung-Fu Pandas, Ocean’s Eleven, Wedding Crashers and Yes Man.

You can check out the full list of what’s coming to HBO Max and HBO in August below:

TBA

Class Action Park, Documentary Premiere

Selena + Chef, Series Premiere

August 1

10,000 BC, 2008

All the President’s Men, 1976

Altered States, 1980

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1

Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO)

Barefoot in the Park, 1967

Barkleys of Broadway, 1949

Batman (1989), 1989

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

The Bear, 1989 (HBO)

Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)

Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)

Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

The Candidate 1972

Carefree, 1938

The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011 (HBO)

Chariots of Fire, 1981

Contact, 1997

The Dark Knight 2008

The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Elf, 2003

The First Grader, 2011 (HBO)

The First Wives Club 1996

Flipper, 1996 (HBO)

Flying Down to Rio, 1933

Flying Leathernecks, 1951

Fool’s Gold, 2008

Fracture, 2007

The Fugitive, 1993

The Gay Divorcee, 1934

Get on Up, 2014 (HBO)

Go Tell It on the Mountain, 2004 (HBO)

Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO)

Hard to Kill, 1990

Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2

Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO)

Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO)

The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO)

Hours, 2013 (HBO)

House of Wax, 2005

House Party, 1990

House Party 2, 1991

House Party: Tonight’s the Night, 2013

How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO)

Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006 (HBO)

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

Jeremiah Johnson, 1972

Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951

Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)

Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)

Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)

Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)

Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)

The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996

The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO)

The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)

Love Field, 1992 (HBO)

Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)

Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)

The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)

Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)

Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)

Maverick, 1994

Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)

Murder at 1600, 1997

The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990

My Sister’s Keeper, 2009

Nell, 1994 (HBO)

New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

On Dangerous Ground, 1952

On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)

Phantom, 2013 (HBO)

Pi, 1998 (HBO)

Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO)

Roberta, 1935

Romeo Must Die, 2000

Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)

Say It Isn’t So, 2001 (HBO)

Serendipity, 2001

Skyline, 2010 (HBO)

South Central, 1992

Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)

Steven Universe Movie (2019)

The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939

Striptease, 1996

Swing Time, 1936

They Live by Night, 1949

Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)

Three Days of the Condor, 1975

Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)

Top Hat, 1935

Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)

Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Without Limits, 1998

Yes Man, 2008

August 2

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Docuseries Finale

August 3

HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories

August 4



Inuyasha

Mob Psycho, Season 1

Promised Neverland, Season 1

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

August 6

An American Pickle, Film Premiere

Doom Patrol, Season 2 Finale

Esme & Roy, Season 2B

On the Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere (CNN)

August 7

Habla Now, 2020 (HBO)

August 8

Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)

August 9

Perry Mason, Season Finale (HBO)

August 11

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles, Series Premiere (HBO)

August 12

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)

August 13

Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere

August 14

Carmen Y Lola, 2020 (AKA Carmen & Lola), 2020 (HBO)

August 18

Birds of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, 2020 (HBO)

August 16

Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO)

August 18

Looney Tunes, Batch 3

Smurfs, Season 2

August 20

The Fungies, Season 1A

Singletown, Season 1

August 21

No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don’t Want to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)

August 22

Queen & Slim, 2020 (HBO)

August 23

Mia’s Magic Playground

August 24

I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)

August 27

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere

August 28

Seneca, 2019 (HBO)

Steven Universe Future, Season 6

August 29

The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)

As for what’s due on HBO, subscribers may want to catch recent releases Jojo Rabbit, which earned an Oscar for director Taika Waititi’s Adapted Screenplay, and Birds of Prey, which didn’t break any records at the box office but was warmly received by critics and has developed an ardent online fandom. And again for DC fans, don’t miss the season 2 finale of Doom Patrol, premiering on August 6th.

Unfortunately, there’s also some big titles leaving HBO Max next month, too. All of the Harry Potter movies will be pulled from the site on the 25th, and the last day of the month will see a huge cull including both Kill Bills and, worst of all, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie. Still, getting some great new titles and losing some others is just the way it goes with streaming sites and many of them could well return in the future.

Tell us, though, what are you looking forward to watching on HBO Max next month? Let us know in the comments section below.