Tobey Maguire Reportedly In Active Talks To Return As Spider-Man

By the time the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3 arrives at the end of next year, Tom Holland will have played the web-slinging superhero more times than predecessors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield combined. Of course, that’s not the fault of the actors themselves, but rather Sony’s continued interference that ended up seeing both previous franchises cut short.

Sam Raimi’s third installment was so heavily compromised that he ended up walking away entirely, while The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and 4 both had release dates locked in before the second movie was even released, but when it disappointed both critically and commercially, the studio were forced to abandon their ambitious plans having already announced a Sinister Six spinoff. Not to mention that Silver & Black and Spider-Man 2099 were also in development.

Of course, the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has seen fans cross their fingers in the hopes that Maguire, Garfield and Holland could potentially cross paths in the sequel after the idea was considered for the first movie before being dropped. And while there’s been no shortage of rumors surrounding Spidey’s future in both live-action and animation at Sony and Marvel, we’ve now heard that Maguire is reportedly in active discussions about a potential return, though it’s not where you’d expect.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Netflix is developing an Extraction sequel and a new Exorcist movie is in the works, both of which were correct – the 45 year-old is said to be open to playing Spider-Man again and is now in active talks to cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, showing up in the multiverse at some point as Strange travels through alternate timelines.

Maguire’s only big screen credit since 2014 was a voice-only appearance in The Boss Baby, so he could well be easing himself back into the acting game by taking a small role before going on to appear in a larger capacity. Say, in the proposed live-action Spider-Verse film. But right now, all we can tell you for certain is that he’s in “active talks” for a Doctor Strange 2 cameo and with any luck, he’ll soon sign on the dotted line.