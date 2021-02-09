Tobey Maguire Will Reportedly Have Multiple Spidey Suits In Spider-Man 3

Fans are fully expecting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man 3, although how they’ll factor into the story remains the subject of a thousand different theories and rumors, while all we can guarantee is that it’ll be something multiversal, traced directly back to Wanda Maximoff no doubt.

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man might be the oldest of the web-slinging trio by a good distance, but it would be disingenuous to write off his Peter Parker as a has-been within the context of the plot. Though by the rules of the genre, someone has to play the role of disgruntled and disinterested veteran.

Looking at the cast of Avengers: Endgame, the 45 year-old actor is significantly younger than Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Josh Brolin and Dave Bautista, while he’s only a year older than Benedict Cumberbatch, and all of those names found themselves right in the thick of the superhero action, meaning Maguire could wind up with a much more hands-on role than people are expecting given his history of back issues and relative inactivity on the big screen over the last decade.

To that end, insider Daniel Richtman is claiming that the actor will suit up in multiple different costumes throughout Spider-Man 3, although he doesn’t add anything further than that. Trying to draw conclusions from such a patently vague statement is a tricky proposition, but apart from the obvious desire to sell toys, it would indicate that the elder statesman of the three Spideys could end up starring in several major action sequences, all of which require an upgrade of some description. After all, we know Tom Holland will be wearing at least two suits, so there’s no reason the others wouldn’t do the same.