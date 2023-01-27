Tobey Maguire’s latest comments reignite the fuel for his return in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

When Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprised their Spider-Man roles in Spider-Man: Now Way Home, there was rampant speculation that they could be used in future films, which fans were definitely on board with. The talk died down eventually, but it’s back again as Maguire recently broached the subject of returning in a future Marvel movie.

In an interview with Marvel, Maguire was asked how he felt when he got the called to do the movie. He said he was “immediately open about coming to do this” and that he would 100% be down to come back.

“I love these films and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’, it would be a ‘yes!’ Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?”

Of course, Avengers: Secret Wars would be a great time to bring back alternate Spider-Men as it also is the introduction of the symbiote suit (in the comics anyway). The fans loved it so much as well, so it’s a win/win.

Garfield said working with Maguire was a really special experience:

“Tobey and I felt very aligned and very clear about what our intentions were for being there. Ultimately, it was to serve Tom as an actor and, as characters, serving Tom’s Peter Parker. I think from that place, everything flowed.”

Maguire and Garfield are promoting a book called Spider-Man: No Way Home: The Official Movie Special, which will feature interviews with cast members like Maguire and Garfield but also Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch and Zendaya.

The book releases on Feb. 28 from Titan Books.