Tobey Maguire’s Peter #2 finally gets his own ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ poster

It’s taken three months since the movie’s release, but Tobey Maguire’s web-slinger has finally received his own Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Ahead of the trilogy-closer ending up in cinemas last December, it was the Marvel universe’s worst-kept secret that both Maguire and Andrew Garfield were reprising their roles opposite Tom Holland. Even after everyone in the world had seen the the film, Sony tended to keep Peters 2 and 3 out of the marketing.

But with No Way Home more accessible than ever now that it’s available on digital, Maguire’s wall-crawler finally gets to star in his very own one-sheet. As shared by Sony Pictures on Twitter today, the poster spotlights the RaimiVerse hero as he faces danger on two fronts, with Doctor Octopus’ mechanical limbs attacking from one side and Sandman’s gigantic fist coming to grab him from behind. See it for yourself below:

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Tobey Maguire poster

Maguire returned to the Spider-Verse for the first time in 14 years for No Way Home, having last played the friendly neighborhood web-head in 2007’s Spider-Man 3. Seeing as director Sam Raimi always intended to make another entry in the saga, before Sony elected to reboot the franchise with Andrew Garfield, it meant a lot to fans that NWH belatedly brought Maguire back for a fourth time.

Raimi, meanwhile, is back in the Marvel fold himself as he helmed this May’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The close ties between the Doctor Strange sequel and its predecessor has got fans wondering if Maguire could return once again in the film, as we know it’ll feature crossovers from other legacy franchises like Fox’s X-Men universe. But this is just speculation at this time and less of a done deal than it was with No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out on digital now and arrives on disc from April 12.