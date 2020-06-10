Here’s How Tobey Maguire Could Look In Into The Spider-Verse 2
Two days ago, it emerged that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 had officially started production, with Sony Imagework’s lead animator Nick Kondo tweeting that June 8th was his first day on the job. Naturally, with a canvas as vast as an entire multiverse of Spider-Men (the only limit is their imagination), all sorts of tantalizing ideas are being thrown around.
One of the more straightforward – and one of the most exciting – is the possibility of a former live-action Spider-Man making an appearance. Though I’m sure Andrew Garfield has his fans, it’s Tobey Maguire’s Spidey that’ll set fandom hearts a-fluttering. We don’t know yet whether it’s even being considered, so for now we’ll leave it to the minds of the fan community to realize our fantasies.
On that note, here’s Instagram artist @cvialet_art’s take on how Tobey Maguire could look in Spider-Verse 2:
How does he look? Well, he looks the part. But of course he looks the part, as he was the original big screen Spider-Man. It’s not unthinkable that we’ll see some more callbacks to his movies, either, particularly with Spider-Verse’s success established. On the other hand, one fact leaves me thinking something bigger could be on the way. Story after story is rumbling around about a live-action Spider-Verse movie getting made, and if it does, any future web-slinging appearance from Tobey Maguire would come in that film.
Lots to ponder and lots to look forward to Spider-fans (is that the correct term?), but tell us, how does a Maguire cameo in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 sound to you? And do you have any thoughts on this multiverse-spanning fan art? Whatever your answers to these multitudinous questions may be, drop them below.
