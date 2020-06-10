Here’s How Tobey Maguire Could Look In Into The Spider-Verse 2

Spider this, spider that. Spiders everywhere. And I’m not just talking about the infestation I had last fall. Where were we?

Two days ago, it emerged that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 had officially started production, with Sony Imagework’s lead animator Nick Kondo tweeting that June 8th was his first day on the job. Naturally, with a canvas as vast as an entire multiverse of Spider-Men (the only limit is their imagination), all sorts of tantalizing ideas are being thrown around.

One of the more straightforward – and one of the most exciting – is the possibility of a former live-action Spider-Man making an appearance. Though I’m sure Andrew Garfield has his fans, it’s Tobey Maguire’s Spidey that’ll set fandom hearts a-fluttering. We don’t know yet whether it’s even being considered, so for now we’ll leave it to the minds of the fan community to realize our fantasies.

On that note, here’s Instagram artist @cvialet_art’s take on how Tobey Maguire could look in Spider-Verse 2:

Here's What Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Could Look Like In Spider-Verse 2 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

How does he look? Well, he looks the part. But of course he looks the part, as he was the original big screen Spider-Man. It’s not unthinkable that we’ll see some more callbacks to his movies, either, particularly with Spider-Verse’s success established. On the other hand, one fact leaves me thinking something bigger could be on the way. Story after story is rumbling around about a live-action Spider-Verse movie getting made, and if it does, any future web-slinging appearance from Tobey Maguire would come in that film.

Lots to ponder and lots to look forward to Spider-fans (is that the correct term?), but tell us, how does a Maguire cameo in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 sound to you? And do you have any thoughts on this multiverse-spanning fan art? Whatever your answers to these multitudinous questions may be, drop them below.