Today Is Purge Day And The Internet’s Freaking Out

One of the most iconic horror franchises of the last little while will soon return, as the fifth installment of The Purge universe will be with us on July 10th, 2020. At least, it should be if the Coronavirus pandemic is cleared up by then.

Following the success of The First Purge though and, of course, the eponymous TV series on USA, interest in the property is still high and with the previous four movies raking in $465 million globally, it’s clear that things won’t be coming to an end anytime soon. After all, given that the films are set in a world that cleanses itself of crime by allowing a 12-hour lawless holiday each year, it’s not hard to find new stories to tell that continue to unnerve and excite audiences.

Of course, as fans of the first movie will know, the opening credits saw security footage playing that showed us clips of Purge Day and one of them was dated March 21, 2020. The Purge was released back in 2013, but now, here we are, at that exact date, and given what’s currently going on in the world at the moment, folks are getting a bit creeped out that today is indeed Purge Day.

If I see anyone is a mask.. I am running the opposite direction today. #Purge2020 #PurgeDay — Chris Brown (@chriscbrown) March 21, 2020

Honestly saw Day After Tomorrow predicting our end times before Contagion and The Purge but here we are https://t.co/Q9L1RZe72w — Shea Corrigan (@sheacorrigan) March 21, 2020

Today is the day for the purge. We’re fucked https://t.co/QrpMbmiM5b — 🦇𝔊𝔢𝔯𝔞𝔯𝔡𝔬 𝔖𝔠𝔬𝔲𝔯𝔤𝔢🥀 (@Deathbyfuego) March 21, 2020

Happy #PurgeDay hope everyone releases the beast! — Bradley Townley (@TapoutTeazy) March 21, 2020

It just freaks me out that this lockdown is most likely going to ACTUALLY happen the same day as the first purge. Like really? The universe couldn’t have worked that out anyyyyy other way..? 🙃 — G (@gabriellerossot) March 21, 2020

Today is the day that the the purge is supposed to take place. 32120 Bless the new founding fathers… — Marcus Bagwell (@Provoked_Panda) March 21, 2020

Happy #purgeday 3/21/2020. The first purge begins… — Queens World (@latinawitchxox) March 21, 2020

Today is the day of the purge. Riding round with this hoe all day pic.twitter.com/PvBsXnrIfd — Tremaine (DJ Amnesia 🔊🎧) (@iHeartAmnesia) March 21, 2020

so california going on lockdown 3/21/2020… well what if i showed you THIS. pic.twitter.com/Z28VZzjrLO — ً (@homoseokjin) March 20, 2020

Ethan Hawke Returning To The Purge Universe For Season 2 Finale 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, it’s not like anything that we saw in the movie is going to happen today – at least, we hope it won’t – but the similarities are still a bit eerie, what with most people on lockdown right now in their homes, tons of businesses shut down and the streets pretty empty and quiet. And as such, it’s understandable that Twitter is having some fun with the whole thing.

But circling back to the series itself, and we don’t know too much about The Purge 5 at the moment, but given the series’ impressive track record so far, we’re certainly excited to see what the producers have cooked up. Let’s just hope it doesn’t get delayed.