The #1 Movie On Netflix Has A 0% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

Hmmm. I’m not often one for starting an article with one long reflective exclamation (is anyone?), but that’s my immediate response after learning this.

Netflix’s number one film today (and for the past few days, in fact) – a dubious distinction given that its one of their originals – is The Last Days of American Crime. However, despite its popularity on the platform, the newly released action thriller has a 0% score over on Rotten Tomatoes. Yep, 18 reviewers have sat down to digest it, and 18 reviewers have emphatically thumbed it down. The average rating in those reviews was 2.4/10, and considering the bottom grade that many reviewers give is 2/10 (or one star), that’s pretty catastrophic.

This caught my eye because I remember covering the trailer for The Last Days of American Crime a few weeks ago. Now, this wasn’t exactly the science of deduction, but I’ll refer you to the following paragraph from that piece:

From the director of Taken 2 and Taken 3, the film looks par for the course. I’m not casting any aspersions. Just citing the factual existence of his previous movies, in the same way you would with Michael Bay, Zack Snyder, Brett Ratner, etc. Let their work do the talking.

Olivier Megaton directing a Netflix movie. Frankly, it was always going to be a stinker. Oddly enough, though, the studio also gave another of the names on that list a wad of cash to spunk on trash – Michael Bay for his poorly reviewed thriller 6 Underground. Not every venture is going to be an Irishman I suppose.

Tell us, though, have you checked out Netflix‘s current #1 movie? Rarely has that moniker come with so many contradictions attached. If you’ve got any thoughts on The Last Days of the American Crime though, drop them below. The only American crime I can see here is this film, am I right people? Haha. Ah. I need to get out more.