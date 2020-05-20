Watch: The Last Days Of American Crime Trailer Teases New Netflix Thriller

Considering how profoundly the coronavirus has affected the film industry, the vault full of original content Netflix had ready to pump out is an impressive coup. Obviously, they will run out eventually – the shutdown is going to catch up – but for now they seem to be coping fine.

Case in point: The studio have dropped a new trailer for the latest of their original movies, which they’ve pencilled in for release in the near future, Olivier Megaton’s The Last Days of American Crime. Based on a graphic novel, the film will posit a world where all crime will soon be obsolete, with the US government planning to broadcast a signal that makes it impossible to commit unlawful acts. That leaves a career criminal looking to stage one last heist before it’s too late to do so. Sounds bonkers, right?

Want to see the trailer? It’s in the usual place, just north of this paragraph. Can’t miss it.

From the director of Taken 2 and Taken 3, the film looks par for the course. I’m not casting any aspersions. Just citing the factual existence of his previous movies, in the same way you would with Michael Bay, Zack Snyder, Brett Ratner, etc. Let their work do the talking.

You can catch The Last Days of American Crime on Netflix from June 5th. Funnily enough, that’s also the same day that all 3 seasons of Hannibal will be made available, which we told you a couple of days ago. If I do watch either title though, it’ll have to be the Mikkelsen show. But if you are thinking of checking out Last Days, drop a comment below with your expectations. There are bound to be fans of Megaton’s work out there – if you search with the aggressiveness of a SEAL team hunting an international terrorist, that is.