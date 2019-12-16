Tom Cruise Feels The Need For Speed In New Top Gun: Maverick Trailer

Several decades after Top Gun first impressed audiences across the nation, Tom Cruise is headed back to the pilot’s seat for the long-awaited sequel. Yes, Top Gun: Maverick is on its way to theaters next year and from the looks of this new trailer, it appears as if the beloved hotshot is picking up right where he left off.

The preview boasts several grilling action sequences that will no doubt excite fans and while it doesn’t give away too much of the plot, this looks like yet another sequel to a beloved 80s film that’ll hit all the right notes. Especially with those who still remember the original fondly. And really, who doesn’t love Top Gun?

In regards to the storyline propelling the action forward, well, from what we know so far, Cruise is back as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who’s now a flight instructor, shouting orders at a slew of new recruits. Joining him will be a wildly impressive roster of talent that boasts names like Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris of Westworld fame.

It’s truly a star-studded affair, and at least according to Connelly, Cruise is taking his job as seriously as ever, fully throwing himself back into the iconic role. Speaking in a recent interview, here’s what she had to share:

“It’s been really fun. He’s so passionate about what he’s doing. He’s so committed. He’s so dedicated. I have so much respect for that. It’s really been a privilege.”

Top Gun: Maverick soars into theaters on June 26th, 2020 – more than three decades after its exhilarating predecessor. Can it possibly live up to fans’ expectations? We’ll find out soon enough. In the meantime, though, be sure to check out the latest trailer up above and share your thoughts on it with us in the comments section.