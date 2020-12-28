Tom Cruise Showers Mission: Impossible 7 Crew With Christmas Gifts

It’s been a tough year for poor old Tom Cruise. All he wants to do is deliver hi-octane action movie thrills and a pesky global pandemic keeps getting in the way. Mission: Impossible 7 was originally planned to shoot in Venice in March – which couldn’t happen due to the first wave of COVID. Production then moved to England which promptly had its own viral spike and went into lockdown. After these long delays, the shoot was delayed once more in October when 12 crew members tested positive despite strict PPE and disinfection of the set.

Things all came to a head in earlier this month when a leaked audio recording of Cruise berating production team members for breaking COVID protocols by standing too close to one another went global. After threatening them with the sack, he yelled that if he sees anyone breaking the rules on set again, they’re “f*cking gone.”

But it seems that Cruise has decided to ease up on the stick and focus more on the carrot in the holiday season. Mission: Impossible 7 costume cutter Tim Perkins posted a beautifully wrapped gift on Instagram, with a card reading “To Tim Perkins, Warmest wishes to you this Holiday Season, Tom Cruise”. We don’t know what’s inside, but I’m betting it’s not a $20 Amazon gift card. Co-star Pom Klementieff also got in the mood, sending her make-up team a bottle of Moet Imperial Brut champagne.

It looks like nobody was overlooked, with those working on the film also being treated to a (strictly socially distanced) Christmas dinner.

All this should go some way to ease tensions on the set, something helped by the film taking a short break for the holidays before resuming soon after New Year’s Day. Once the festivities have finished it’s all go again though. Mission: Impossible 7 is targeting a November 19, 2021 release date, with production immediately beginning on Mission: Impossible 8 for November 4, 2022.

COVID or no COVID, it’ll be an eventful few years for Tom Cruise.