Tom Cruise saved an Oscar-nominated movie he had nothing to do with from the clutches of Harvey Weinstein

It doesn’t matter how much you love movies, there’s no chance you love them anywhere near as much as Tom Cruise, with the actor and producer’s undying love for the medium having enshrined him as one of the biggest and most popular stars the industry has ever seen.

While the Top Gun and Mission: Impossible favorite’s bread and butter has been the arena of blockbuster action epics that allow him to risk life and limb in the name of our entertainment, he isn’t above stepping in to lend a helping hand to filmmakers and projects that he’s got absolutely nothing to do with.

In an interview with The New Yorker, co-writer and director Todd Field revealed how Cruise stepped in to offer him sage advice regarding disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, after raising concerns he’d be locked out of the editing process to sit by and watch his vision destroyed from within after drama In the Bedroom had been acquired by Miramax.

“I was weeping in the bathroom. I called up Tom Cruise and said, ‘Something terrible has happened.’ He basically said, ‘This is how you’re going to play it. It’s going to take you six months, and you’ll beat him, but you have to do exactly what I’m going to tell you to do, step by step.’”

In the end, In the Bedroom went on to win rave reviews from critics, culminating in five Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. On top of that, the modestly-budgeted film recouped its budget 25 times over at the box office, ensuring that Cruise’s words of wisdom played a key part in keeping the final cut out of Weinstein’s grubby mitts.